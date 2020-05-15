Posted: May 15, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: May 15, 2020 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Friday's Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 featured a variety of topics with our panel: Rep. Derrel Fincher, Sen. Julie Daniels and Rep. Judd Strom.

Rep. Strom gave us his thoughts and observations on his work on the new state budget which included an override of the Governor's veto on parts of it. Strom also shared his optimism for our state moving forward as we enter phase 2 of reopening Oklahoma.

Rep. Fincher shared how the education budget got cut but somehow wound up with more money than it got last year.

Sen. Daniels shared her success in getting a limited liabilty bill signed into law that protedts medical professionals and medical facilities and gave an update on the progress of two other similar bills geared to protect businesses and product makers.

Daniels also passionately promised to work toward pension reform and protecting the pension funds.

