Posted: May 15, 2020 3:13 PMUpdated: May 15, 2020 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a special called meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the best possible way to keep the public safe as they enter the Osage County Courthouse beginning on Monday. This included procedures on how to enter the building, limiting the amount of people in each office and questions people would be asked upon entering the building.

Such questions would include being asked if they have been on an airplane in the past month, traveled outside the U.S. in the last two weeks, been in contact with anyone who has possibly contracted COVID-19 or if they have tested positive for the virus. Face masks will also be strongly recommended, but not required. With all of these things going on, the commissioners are concerned there may not be enough security at the courthouse when things first open. District one commissioner Randall Jones assured everyone that they would have extra staff on hand if they needed it.

Everyone agreed that the procedures will be modified in the weeks and months ahead. District three commissioner Darren McKinney and court clerk Sheila Bellamy say that is why it is important to stay patient.

The commissioners will have the option to make any revisions to the policy they created at Monday's Board meeting.