Posted: May 15, 2020 8:40 PMUpdated: May 15, 2020 8:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Cars lined the streets of downtown Barnsdall Friday evening to watch the 38 seniors from the Barnsdall class of 2020 to receive their diplomas. Kyndal LeFlore, Jessica Green, Chance McGill and Jaydon Mackey all gave pre recorded Valedictorian speeches and it was Green who spoke on the importance of setting goals for yourself moving forward.

Barnsdall's class of 2020 was the 99th graduating class in school history. Cash Perrier was the School President, while Jessica Noel Green was the Vice-President and Emma Paige Galligher was the Student Council Representative.

Click here to listen to the commencement in its entirety