Posted: May 17, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: May 17, 2020 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County has 303 cases, 30 deaths and 255 recoveries as of Sunday. There were two new cases being reported in Washington County. Osage County reports 91 cases, 8 deaths and 65 recoveries. Meanwhile, Nowata County remains at 23 case, no deaths and 20 recoveries. No new cases were being reported in Osage or Nowata counties on Sunday.

Stats from nursing homes by county:

Nowata: 5 cases, 0 deaths

Osage: 35 cases, 6 deaths

Washington: 161 cases, 24 deaths

As of Sunday, there are 5,310 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 73 new cases are being reported across the state by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oklahoma. There remains to be 288 total deaths in the state.