Posted: May 17, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: May 17, 2020 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Public hearings for several structures in the City of Dewey will be held on Monday, May 18th at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. Following the public hearings, the Dewey City Council will discuss and take possible action to declare the structures dilapidated.

Also in the meeting, the council will discuss and take possible action to make improvements to the Dewey Fire Station. Those improvements include the replacement of the exterior east and south sheet metal and trim, and the replacement of four overhead bay doors and three openers.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. The Dewey Public Works Authority will meet after the council meeting.