Envision Civil Contractors was awarded the bid for the Wolfe Creek Bridge Project in District Three of Washington County on Monday morning.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap outlined the project details. He said they are replacing an existing horn with a triple box bridge. The project was bid last week, but three bids were held for further consideration before Monday's meeting.

Envision Civil Contractors was the lowest bidder, as they submitted a bid for the project in the amount $192,000. Commissioner Dunlap said the group worked on another box bridge in District Three approximately two years ago. He said that bridge is located along County Road 3990.

The project is CBRI funded out of Washington County District Three. The hope is to have the Wolfe Creek Bridge Project completed by the time the next school year begins because there is a Collinsville Public Schools route there in the far southern portion of Washington County.