Posted: May 18, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: May 18, 2020 10:38 AM

Max Gross

No new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Washington, Osage or Nowata Counties as of Monday according to the latest update from the Oklahoma Department State of Health. No new deaths were reported in Oklahoma either.

Washington County has 303 cases, 30 deaths and 255 recoveries. Osage County reports 91 cases, 8 deaths and 65 recoveries. Meanwhile, Nowata County remains at 23 cases, no deaths and 20 recoveries.

Statewide cases are up to 5,398, an increase of 88 since Sunday. There are 288 deaths listed statewide and over 4,000 recoveries.

