Posted: May 18, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: May 18, 2020 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland presented a 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grant application to the County Commissioners on Monday.

Undersheriff Copeland said this application is through the District Attorney's Council, who is distributing funds with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they are requesting just over $35,000.

The bulk of this funding will be used for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This includes, gowns, face shields, masks and hand sanitizer.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is also requesting $2,246 to pay overtime to have detention officers to come in and help when they resume visitation at the Detention Center in Bartlesville. He said they expect this plan to run through July.

Sheriff Scott Owen and Undersheriff Copeland have been cautious with jumping back into resuming visitations. This is because of health and safety concerns associated with COVID-19.

Undersheriff Copeland said they want to make the Detention Center safe for everyone. The Washington County Commissioners approved the WCSO's grant application.

There are no positive coronavirus cases at the Detention Center.