Posted: May 18, 2020 10:50 AMUpdated: May 18, 2020 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech announced today that it has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing transformative learning opportunities for students through its PLTW programs.

Tri County Tech is just one of 143 PLTW high school programs across the US to receive this honor. There were 11 high school programs in the state of Oklahoma who received the Distinguished School recognition, and two are in Bartlesville. It is the second year for both Tri County Tech and one of its partner schools, Bartlesville High School, to achieve this honor.

“Our partnership with Project Lead the Way has provided tremendous value to our students.” shared Superintendent & CEO, Lindel Fields. “The rigor and relevance of the PLTW curriculum challenges our students and prepares them for post-secondary education. To be named a Distinguished School is a significant honor that recognizes the hard work and commitment of our students and faculty. I couldn't be more proud.”

The PLTW recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Tri County Tech had to have 20 percent or more of its students in each grade participate in a PLTW program during the 2018-2019 school year.

“It is a great honor to recognize Tri County Tech for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career-ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

Tri County Tech offers two PLTW programs: Pre Engineering and Medicine & Bioscience. By engaging students in projects such as determining the identity of a skeleton using forensic anthropology, and diving into activities like designing a prosthetic arm, Tri County Tech’s PLTW Medicine and Bioscience program empowers students to build knowledge and skills in biomedical science, as well as in-demand, transportable skills like problem-solving, creative thinking, and communication.

“Our students come from twelve sending schools where the rigorous PLTW curriculum allows them to ALL work toward a common goal of solving real-world healthcare conundrums,” said Medicine and Bioscience Instructor, Ashley Davis. “Lab experience gained in these courses sets our students apart, and provides the framework for them to be successful in their higher education endeavors,” added Renee Tanner, Medicine and Bioscience Instructor.

Tri County Tech’s PLTW Pre-Engineering program engages students in activities like designing a bridge, programming electronic devices, or exploring the physics of flight. These activities not only build knowledge and skills in engineering, but also empower students to develop essential skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and perseverance.

“The PLTW curriculum allows us to put students on the leading edge of engineering fields as they pursue higher education,” said Pre Engineering instructor, Austin Shipman. “Students are able to actively design and manufacture parts, collaborate with robotics, and gain exposure to careers across the industry.”

PLTW was a natural fit for Tri County Tech, which continues to show its commitment to innovation for its students and communities. TCT has sustained the top 25-percent nationally rankings for student completion/retention and placement for nine years. The institution also increased adult graduate wages to well above the national average while growing its own revenues 34-percent since 2009–without federal funding and despite a sizable reduction in state funding. In 2018, TCT was one of five recipients of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, a Presidential-level honor, recognizing exemplary practices among American organizations.

Tri County Tech’s forward-thinking focus, not only on customers but also their workforce has created a high-performing, grace-filled culture of excellence. TCT added another year of being Great Place to Work Certified to its locker of accolades, five years in a row.

For more information on Tri County Tech PLTW programs or to set up a school visit, contact EnrichingLives@TriCountyTech.edu or 918.331.3333.