Posted: May 18, 2020 1:43 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax will officially be torn down and removed in the weeks and months to follow. After waiting a week to get more information on the four lowest bidders to do the project, the Board of Osage County Commissioners selected Jackson’s Wrecking and Demolition LLC to do the work. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney liked the information he received from the lowest bidder on the project.

Terry Loftis had been tasked with helping the commissioners get information on these companies. At Monday’s meeting, he had nothing but good things to say about the firm the commissioners selected.

This building has been in disrepair since October 2018.