Posted: May 18, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 2:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County has announced that W3350 Road will be closed for two days.

The roadway is located west of Ramona. W3350 Road will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday from N3950 Road to the Osage County line. The road will be closed for resurfacing.

Washington County Emergency Management asks that you avoid the area and select another route.