Posted: May 18, 2020 3:00 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 3:00 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa woman was arrested after allegedly intentionally crashing into another vehicle on U.S. Highway 75 two separate times. Ny’Kyra Littlejohn was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, the victim was traveling north in a Toyota Yaris and was hit by a Jeep driven by Littlejohn near County Road 3700 and U.S. 75 in Ramona. The victim called 911 and claimed that Littlejohn was trying to hit her again.

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Littlejohn’s vehicle near County Road 2400. She claimed to have not hit another vehicle. The victim stated that Littlejohn hit her twice because she was currently dating the defendant’s ex-boyfriend.