Posted: May 18, 2020 3:09 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

As Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland says there is no question the tourism industry has taken a huge hit across the county during the COVID-19 crisis. Tour bus companies that were supposed to be driving through the area right now have moved their dates back to this fall. Bland says she can also tell there is an interest for people to visit Osage County once we pull through this unprecedented time.

Bland says she has taken this down time to make improvements to the Visit The Osage website, which has made it more visible.

While downtown businesses continue to re-open, Bland said she was at the CrossTimbers marina in Skiatook over the weekend and she said there wasn't a parking spot to be had. Bland went on to say that the Tallgrass Music Festival in Skiatook is now taking place in August.