Posted: May 18, 2020 3:32 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 3:35 PM

Trey Stumpff

On Sunday, City Church in Bartlesville hosted a grocery drive-thru for people in need during the pandemic.

Outreach Pastor Sam McCullough said they have been doing this for several weeks. He said that Bartlesville has a heart for their community.

City Church hosted this event at four different locations across the area. McCullough said they were also set up in Pawhuska. He said they are in the process of launching a new campus in Pawhuska.

City Church has a heart for Pawhuska and the Osage County area. On Sunday, they served around 125 people who were in need of groceries. Those groceries were gone within an hour.

McCullough says that they served around 540 people. He said they also gave away 460 bags of produce. Looking ahead, City Church is looking at the situation week by week to see if the community still has a need for groceries.

City Church's mission is "Love Everyone Always." If you would like to serve with City Church you can visit citychurchok.com or call 918-335-7777.