Posted: May 18, 2020 8:32 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 8:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Tyler Memorial Library in the City of Dewey will reopen to the public on Tuesday morning at 8:00 o'clock.

City Manager Kevin Trease said Librarian Sandy Hadley ordered new computer desks to help space people out in the library to prevent an potential spread of COVID-19. He said there are still some protocols in place to keep everyone safe. Sanitation protocols will remain the same. Everything will be wiped down and sanitized as normal.

Reopening to the public on Monday was Dewey City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. City Manager Kevin Trease said they plan to continue with the their normal hours of operation City Hall. He said the facility is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be some instructions on the door before you walk into the building.