Posted: May 19, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: May 19, 2020 10:16 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Councilman Trevor Dorsey joined us on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION show Tuesday.

Dorsey says holding steady in our reopening from COVID-19. Nothing changed at Monday's City Council meeting. The city's budget also holding up pretty well from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorsey also talked about the street repairs and upcoming bond elections that were moved to August due to the pandemic.

WATCH TREVOR DORSEY ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION