Posted: May 19, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: May 19, 2020 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

A Tulsa Fire Captain has been arrested and booked into the Osage County Jail for allegedly being connected to bank robberies in Skiatook and Sperry.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Monday evening that Jerry Brown had been arrested for the incident in question. The Tulsa Police Department detained Brown at a Tulsa Fire Facility before the Skiatook Police Department placed him into custody for the March 12th bank robbery in Skiatook. He is now being transferred to the Osage County Jail.

Public Information Officer with the Tulsa Fire Department released the following statement:

“Today, the Tulsa Fire Department learned that Jerry Brown was under investigation and subsequently arrested by the Skiatook Police Department at approximately 1700 hrs. Brown was arrested on charges of bank robbery, and knowingly concealing stolen property. The charges stem from allegations relating to two robberies. The first robbery being investigated took place at Oklahoma Capitol Bank in Skiatook, Oklahoma on March, 12 2020. The second robbery took place at the Exchange Bank in Sperry, Oklahoma.”

Brown has been employed by the City of Tulsa since 2002. He is currently being placed on administrative leave.

(Photo Courtesy of News on 6.)