Posted: May 19, 2020 11:37 AMUpdated: May 19, 2020 11:44 AM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville firefighter who was badly burned in an accident while at home needs help from the public.

The Bartlesville Fire Department said their brother has a long road of recovery ahead and any donation is greatly appreciated to alleviate the burden of medical bills. They said anything they get with the GoFundMe that Ryan Dingman created will go towards helping the firefighter and his family.

The firefighter is expected to make a full recovery. The Bartlesville Fire Department is hoping and praying he is back on the truck soon.

You can find a link to the GoFundMe page here. Donations can also be made at Stride Bank in Bartlesville under Firefighter Donation Acct. Care of Ryan Dingman. The goals is to raise $5,000.