Posted: May 19, 2020 1:33 PMUpdated: May 19, 2020 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Monday was the time to renew the contract for Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland. Claude Rosendale, who sits on the tourism board, told the Board of Osage County Commissioners that Bland is doing great things and recommended renewing her contract for a second year.

Rosendale says he can tell that Bland enjoys working in Osage County and it is a position that he would not want to replace.

The tourism board offered Bland a pay raise, but she declined in light of the current economic situation. The commissioners opted to renew Bland's contract with a 3-0 vote.