Posted: May 20, 2020 11:06 AMUpdated: May 20, 2020 11:06 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will be holding a state of the art virtual program aimed at showing students healthy alternatives to the use of drugs and show them that drugs aren’t part of American Indian Indigenous cultures.

Native American students in grades 6-9 who live in Osage County are welcome to participate. The event takes place on Tuesday, May 26th and Tuesday, June 2nd beginning at 3 p.m. Speakers will talk about resiliency, culture, connection and learn about the side effects of opioid misuse. To register, go to Osage.pfs@gmail.com.

Those who register and participate in the webinar will receive a $25 Amazon electronic gift card. Each child should be registered individually. Registration is open to 30 students.