Posted: May 20, 2020 1:20 PMUpdated: May 20, 2020 1:20 PM

Trey Stumpff

The City of Bartlesville has announced that their City offices will be closed Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day. Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, May 27th, next week due to the holiday.

Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27th, for collection. Commercial customers will be serviced Tuesday, May 26th.

The recycling center will be closed Monday as well.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruptions. City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, May 26th.