Posted: May 20, 2020 2:18 PMUpdated: May 20, 2020 2:18 PM

Max Gross

The Dean McKee Memorial Livestock Show slated to take place this weekend in Nowata has been canceled. This was announced on Tuesday on the show’s Facebook page. Derek Dick with the Nowata County Fair Board brought this before the Nowata County Commissioners on Monday. The commissioners gave the fair board discretion to make the decision on the show. No makeup date has been announced.

However, future shows could have a bit of a different look. Dick also announced that the fair board has raised over $75,000 to make improvements to the Nowata County Fair Building. Dick talks about the work that will be done.

He says part of the project will also include building a new thoroughfare in and out of the building to give animals and people more room to pass. Dick requested that county equipment could be used to aid in these projects. He said no additional funds would be needed.