Posted: May 21, 2020 1:24 PMUpdated: May 21, 2020 1:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and although the City of Dewey does not put on an annual service for the holiday, Dewey Public Works crews have been keeping the cemetery maintained.

City Manager Kevin Trease said they have been mowing, weed eating, doing dirt work, and doing drainage work at the Dewey Cemetery. He gave kudos to his crews for making the cemetery look fantastic right now.

If you are decorating a grave at the cemetery this Memorial Day, Trease asks that you still practice your social distancing. He said this is the City of Dewey's main focus and recommendation to those celebrating Memorial Day at the Dewey Cemetery.

The City of Dewey does not see social distancing at the cemetery as being an issue on Monday. New flags were placed on the flag poles on Thursday by Trease. He said he saw people peacefully decorating graves with flowers before potential rain moves into our area over the weekend.