While there has yet to be a vaccine created to treat the coronavirus, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts is buying simple garden foggers and mixing formula in the machine to kill the virus once it lands on surfaces. Roberts explains how he was able to acquire these fog machines.

The product inside the fog machines is more than 99 percent water. The fogger can hold up to a quart of material and can spray 20,000 square feet. Roberts bought 11 of the fog machines. All county-owned buildings have one to disinfect surfaces. Roberts added that the product has the ability to kill other surfaces on contact. Roberts says it is best to spray each room a couple of times a day.

It takes about three minutes to disinfect the surface after it has been sprayed.