Posted: May 22, 2020 7:12 AMUpdated: May 22, 2020 7:13 AM
Bartlesville High School Virtual Graduation
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville High School virtual graduation for the Class of 2020 airs tonight, Friday, May 22, at 8pm on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 and streaming on our app and on Bartlesville Radio.com brought to you by Bartnet IP, Medicalodges of Dewey, Tacos Maria, OKWU Adult Studies, Double G Bulldogs, Arvest Bank and Wasmiller Insurance.
You can watch the virtual graduation online at KWONTV.com brought to you by Paul Hood at Hood and Associates CPA's.
