Posted: May 22, 2020 7:12 AMUpdated: May 22, 2020 7:13 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville High School virtual graduation for the Class of 2020 airs tonight, Friday, May 22, at 8pm on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 and streaming on our app and on Bartlesville Radio.com brought to you by Bartnet IP, Medicalodges of Dewey, Tacos Maria, OKWU Adult Studies, Double G Bulldogs, Arvest Bank and Wasmiller Insurance.