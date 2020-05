Posted: May 22, 2020 8:40 AMUpdated: May 22, 2020 9:59 AM

Max Gross

The Green County Republican Women’s Club, Washington County Republican Party and Phillips 66 presented a forum for the Washington County Sheriff’s candidates on KWON platforms on Thursday night. Aaron Vaughan, Jeff Fesler, Nick Lay and incumbent Scott Owen were on hand. The forum was held virtually from Bartlesville City Hall.

