Posted: May 22, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: May 22, 2020 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

Boy Scouts of America Cherokee Council: STEM NOVA EVENTS

Boys Scouts Cherokee Area Council #469, which covers the counties of Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa & Delaware, is gearing up for the STEM NOVA events.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Scout Executive Philip Mba Wright with Boys Scouts Cherokee Area Council #469 appeared onCOMMUNITY CONNECTION to explain the events.

The UP and AWAY NOVA Event set for July 18, 2020, at Wyandotte Nation Library is open to all Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA and Venturing Scouts. Wright says they will work on the NOVA Award criteria for their rank at the event. Talk about fun, the Scouts will get to use the Sphero Robots during this event.