Posted: May 22, 2020 1:49 PMUpdated: May 22, 2020 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

For those of you looking for something to do on Saturday, the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena in Pawhuska will be holding a team roping event and it is open to the public to watch. The event begins at noon and concession stands will be open.

For those interested in competing, simply register when you arrive. Prizes will be handed out for the different division winners. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect throughout the day.