Posted: May 22, 2020 8:46 PMUpdated: May 22, 2020 8:54 PM

Garrett Giles

A virtual graduation was held on Friday night for the Bartlesville High School Class of 2020.

Bartlesville High School Principal LaDonna Chancellor addressed 310 graduates during the virtual commencement ceremony. She told the students that it was time to commence; it was time to begin the next journey of their lives.

The graduation was held virtually on KWONtv.com. Video was sponsored by Hood & Associates, CPAs. The graduation was also broadcast live on the air on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 thanks to Tacos Maria, OKWU Adult Studies, Medicalodges Dewey, Wasemiller Insurance, Arvest Bank, Bartnet IP, and Double G Bulldogs.

Chancellor said it was her honor to participate in the historic, virtual graduation to celebrate the Class of 2020. On behalf of the teachers, counselors, and administrators of BHS, Chancellor told the students that it was an honor and joy to get to know them and work with them. She said the students stayed the course and earned recognition as a graduate.

The Class of 2020 has experienced an unprecedented ending to its senior year of high school because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chancellor said there have been many missed senior traditions, and that BHS shares in the sadness of the seniors and their families. However, she said the pandemic could not keep them from celebrating the Class of 2020 virtually on Friday night.

Members of the National Honor Society (NHS) were recognized by Chancellor. The NHS students wore a white stole to signify that they were in NHS. Chancellor also recognized the students that completed at least one honors course of study. Those students wore a gold tassel. Lastly, Chancellor recognized all of the teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade who made a difference in each student's life. She said all teachers in the district are dedicated to the success of their students and are proud of them.

The Class of 2020 was reminded that they will always be Bruins. Chancellor quoted Henry David Thoreau, who famously said, "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined." As the Class of 2020 lives the lives they have imagined, Chancellor and Bartlesville Public Schools wish the graduates the very best.

Earlier in the week, Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley said the hope is to have a traditional graduation on Friday, July 24th at 8:00 p.m. He said the hope is that it will be safe to hold an in-person graduation ceremony then.

You can watch the full virtual BHS graduation at KWONtv.com.