Posted: May 23, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: May 23, 2020 10:21 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County reports 310 cases, up 1 from Friday, with 33 deaths and 270 recoveries.

Osage County 94 cases, up 1 from Friday, with 8 deaths and 81 recoveries.

Nowata County remains steady with 23 cases, 23 recoveries and no deaths.

As of this advisory, there are 5,960 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are four additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 13-May 21.

There are 311 total deaths in the state.