Posted: May 23, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: May 23, 2020 10:57 AM

Garrett Giles and Tom Davis

Osage County Deputies are searching for a man suspected of shooting another man in his home in Fairfax Saturday.

According to Sheriff Eddie Virden , deputites responded to a call of a man shot at his residence in Fairfax and upon arrival, it was learned a Native American male named Skylar Yarber was the suspect.

Yarber is believed to be driving a dark color 2014 Jeep Patriot bearing Oklahoma tag # ATL091. If you have seen Yarber, please contact Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 287-3131

The victim was rushed to the hospital by Helicopter and his condition is unknown.