Posted: May 24, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: May 24, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday, there are 77 new coronavirus cases in the Sooner State, bringing the total up to 6,037. No new deaths were reported on Sunday, as the death toll remained at 311.

Washington County is still reporting 310 cases. There has been one COVID-19 case reported in Washington County since Friday. 33 people have died from the virus in Washington County during the pandemic, and 270 people have recovered.

Osage County remains at 94 cases, 8 deaths and 81 recoveries.

Nowata County remains steady with 23 cases, 22 recoveries and no deaths.

Nursing Home Numbers by County :

Washington County 163 cases and 27 deaths

Osage County 36 cases and 6 deaths

Nowata County 5 cases and 0 deaths