Posted: May 24, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: May 24, 2020 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

A presentation to Marsha Stark with the Washington County Clerk’s Office will be heard in the next County Commissioners’ meeting.

Also in the meeting, the Commissioners will discuss and take possible action on a proposal from Horizon Environmental Services, Inc., for an American Burying Beetle Survey. This is for the Bison Road project in Washington County.

The Washington County Commissioners will then discuss and take possible action on an amendment to a resolution regarding the allocation of the sales tax cash fund. This will be presented by Washington County Clerk Annette Smith.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners will consider the schedule of their 2021 meetings. They will consider and possibly approve their 2021 holiday schedule as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, May 26th at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the second floor of the County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville. They are not meeting on Monday to honor Memorial Day.