Posted: May 24, 2020 4:47 PMUpdated: May 24, 2020 4:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Hall of Fame basketball coach Eddie Sutton passed away on Saturday at the age of 84. Sutton played at Oklahoma A&M under Coach Henry Iba and as a coach, Sutton led four teams to the NCAA Tournament. Most notably, Sutton resurrected the Oklahoma State basketball program in 1990 by taking them to13 NCAA tournaments in 17 years and two final four trips.

Our very own Joe Riddle was the chief radio engineer for the Oklahoma State basketball program and knew Sutton when he first took the job in 1990. Riddle says Sutton treated him like family from day one.

Sutton’s most difficult day as head coach came on January 27th, 2001 when 10 members of the Oklahoma State family died in a plane crash on the way back from a game against Colorado. Here is an excerpt from Sutton’s speech at the public memorial days following the crash.

Riddle said Sutton will certainly be remembered for being a great x’s and o’s coach, but Riddle says being able to connect with his players separated him from the rest.

Sutton finished his career with 806 college wins as head coach.