Posted: May 26, 2020 1:36 PMUpdated: May 26, 2020 1:48 PM

Max Gross

Heavy rainfall hit the Washington, Osage and Nowata County areas again on Monday night, washing out any Memorial Day barbeques or other plans. Monday’s rainfall contributed over an inch to already saturated grounds. In May, places across the area have received anywhere from seven to nine inches of rain according to the Mesonet.

The Caney River at Bartlesville is showing levels at 7.7 feet, which have been relatively steady. This time last year, the river reached crests of roughly 18 feet near the major flood stage.

The Verdigris River near Lenapah saw crests of 33 feet in the moderate flood stage on May 16 but has since receded to somewhat normal levels. However, the river rose to 21 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. Last May, the river top its major flood stage crest at 36 feet.

Copan Lake is currently listed as 5.5 feet above normal levels. Hulah Lake in Osage County is lined up 6.5 feet over typical levels.