Posted: May 26, 2020 1:43 PMUpdated: May 26, 2020 1:43 PM

Max Gross

The body of a missing fisherman has been found in Nowata County. 85-year-old Ron Baker of Chelsea was discovered after a multiple agency search. Baker set out fishing near the Big Creek area in Nowata County on Friday and never returned. He was an experienced fisherman with knowledge of the area.

No further information has been released at this time.