Posted: May 26, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: May 26, 2020 2:40 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles and deputy chief Rocky Bevard were placed on administrative leave on May 8 amid a personnel investigation inside the department. The top two officials in the BPD remain on paid leave at this time. Both remain employed with the department.

The City of Bartlesville cited complaints against two BPD employees as the subject of the investigation. Former Washington County Sheriff Rick Silver continues to serve as acting chief. The City of Bartlesville offered no further comment of the matter.

(PHOTO'S COURTESY: City of Bartlesville)