Posted: May 26, 2020 3:24 PMUpdated: May 26, 2020 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department was looking for a missing juvenile with special needs on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the BPD, 14-year-old Elijah Campbell went out to play on Tuesday morning and the family had not been seen or heard from him since. Campbell was found at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

*********************ORIGINAL STORY BELOW******************************

According to the BPD, 14-year-old Elijah Campbell went out to play on Tuesday morning at and the family has not seen or heard from him since. Campbell was last seen on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the 400 block of South Wyandotte. They said Campbell is 5’4” and 120lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Campbell was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeved shirt, jeans and black boots. If you have information about the juvenile’s whereabouts, call 918.338.4001 or 911.