Posted: May 27, 2020 9:58 AMUpdated: May 27, 2020 10:00 AM

Tom Davis / Garrett Giles

Sherri Wilt with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Wednesday to invite you to the Virtual Legislative Wrap Up Forum on June 2, 2020

This virtual forum will feature Senator Julie Daniels, and Representatives Judd Strom and Derrel Fincher. Despite COVID-19’s wide ranging impact on Oklahoma’s economy and the legislative process, members of the House and Senate were able to have a fairly successful session.

The Forum will last from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 2nd. Registration costs $10 per person.

A registration link can be found here

WATCH SHERRI WILT ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION