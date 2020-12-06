Posted: May 27, 2020 11:27 AMUpdated: May 27, 2020 11:27 AM

Trey Stumpff

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30-percent after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis.

Senior Vice President for Red Cross Blood Services Paul Sullivan said, “Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic.” Sullivan also says he appreciates the support of those who gave blood to the Red Cross in the recent months and urges them to keep donating blood through the pandemic.

The upcoming blood donation opportunities are May 27th through June 15th. Here are some of the locations where the blood drive will be taking place across the area.

Bartlesville

5/27/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.

5/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.

6/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 601 South Jennings

Owasso

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hope Chapel Owasso, 11400 E 116th St N