Posted: May 27, 2020 12:17 PMUpdated: May 27, 2020 12:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bevan Creek Bridge project is nearly complete as B L Tower Construction hopes rain will stay of the southern portion of Washington County.

District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the group has worked hard on the project. He said he appreciates everything the crew has done to bring the bridge to completion despite the constant rainfall.

There have been 20 to 25 documented days of rainfall. That has prevented B L Tower Construction from getting everything done within 90 days.

The crew has actually spent some time working through the rain to bring the Bevan Creek Bridge project closer to completion.

Commissioner Dunlap said they will hopefully have the Bevan Creek Bridge opened by next week. He said they will need to have the blacktop laid at least for traffic to drive over the bridge, which is located just south of Ramona on N4000 Road between West 3600 and West 3700 Roads.

Also of note, Commissioner Dunlap said his crews completed the work on W3350. The roadway located west of Ramona, was closed last Tuesday and Wednesday from N3950 Road to the Osage County line. The road was closed for resurfacing.