Posted: May 28, 2020 9:31 AMUpdated: May 28, 2020 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen is running as the incumbent in the upcoming primary election at the end of June.

The Sheriff stopped by Bartlesville Radio Thursday to appear on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about the particulars of the office, the different departments and his candidacy.

Owen talked about his lengthy experience with the Bartlesville Police Department before joining the Sheriff's Department and then being chosen to succeed the retiring Sheriff a couple of years ago.