Posted: May 28, 2020 10:02 AMUpdated: May 28, 2020 10:02 AM

Trey Stumpff

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville has decided to move the annual Freedom Fest to Sooner Park. This year’s celebration is still set for July 4th despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kiwanis Club stated on Facebook “After many years of absence, we are excited to announce the fireworks show will return to Sooner Park instead of downtown Bartlesville. The fireworks will blast-off at 9:45 p.m., but because of social distancing and limiting public gatherings, we will not be hosting Freedom Fest, just saluting America with fireworks.”

The Kiwanis Club wants people to please be safe and enjoy the show. The full Freedom Fest experience will return in 2021 to Sooner Park.