During the Washington County Commissioners' meeting this week, an amendment regarding the allocation of the sales tax cash fund was discussed.

In November 2019, Commissioner Mitch Antle said they signed a resolution after Washington County residents voted to renew the quarter-cent sales tax in July 2019. He said the resolution that was approved in November that they were looking to amend was aimed at stipulating how they broke up the quarter-cent sales tax based on anticipated collections.

The account was set up originally in such a fashion that $75,000 goes to the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville, $21,000 to Emergency Management, $10,000 to the Free Fair, and $8,500 to Economic Development. The remainder goes into General Government for maintenance.

Commissioner Antle said they specifically funded each one of those items that were seen on the ballot. He said prior to a new fiscal year, the item can be revisited annually should they need to alter the allocations should something occur like the COVID-19 pandemic.

As it was discussed, Washington County knows the coronavirus may impact the sales tax collections, but they do not know how quite yet. Commissioner Antle said the amendment sets up a cash account, which takes money each year and moves it. He said there will be no cash limit on the account. The account was set up in such a way that they can fund the five areas according to the needs that are present.

The amendment was approved by the Washington County Commissioners.