Posted: May 28, 2020 11:28 AMUpdated: May 28, 2020 11:30 AM

Garrett Giles

A request from Custom Molding Services for a one-year forbearance on their forgivable loan was discussed by the Bartlesville Development Authority in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

BDA President David Wood said Custom Molding Services acquired the former Voice of the Martyr's building located on the west side of Bartlesville a year ago. He said they received a $150,000 forgivable loan from the BDA in an exchange for an additional 15 jobs in Bartlesville.

Over the course of the year, Bill Johnson has added seven jobs at Custom Molding Services. That means that Johnson would have an $8,000 bill due at the end of the year. Sales, however, have plummeted following the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic, which is why the request for forbearance was made.

Wood recommended that they move the first payment to the tail-end of the year and start Custom Molding Services' 10-year forgivable loan. The Bartlesville Development Authority approved the request from Custom Molding Services for a one-year forbearance on their $150,000 forgivable loan.