Posted: May 29, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: May 29, 2020 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

The Agape Mission of Bartlesville has announced that they will open their dining room on Monday, June 8th with certain protocols in place.

The Agape Mission is normally closed the first full week of June for quarterly maintenance, but they are only going to be closed on Thursday, June 4th, and Friday, June 5th. They are doing this in order to get our dining room ready to open.

Thanks to the volunteers that serve The Agape Mission's clients six days per week, the community's generosity, and the community's financial donations, they are able to continue with everything they are doing to serve those in need.

The Agape Mission will continue to feed meals to the needy out the front door of their facility from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. They are located at 555 SW Cass Street.