Posted: May 29, 2020 12:10 PMUpdated: May 29, 2020 12:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning.

The commissioners will continue discussing the possibility of making any further amendments to the procedures for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will look to sign a contract with Jackson’s Wrecking and Demolition to remove and dispose of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax.

The commissioners will then vote to go into executive session to talk with the Osage County District Attorney about confidential communication regarding a court case.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.