Posted: May 29, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: May 29, 2020 2:20 PM

Trey Stumpff

City Church in Bartlesville is once again hosting a free grocery pick-up for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The free grocery pick-up will take place from 11:00a.m. to 12:30p.m. this Sunday.

Outreach Pastor of City Church Sam McCullough says that the event will take place at four different locations across the area.

City Church has already given out 500 bags of groceries to those in need since the start of the pandemic. On top of the 500 bags of nonperishable items they will also give away 500 bags of produce. City Church has also received a semi-truck full of dairy products as well in partnership with other local churches.

McCullough says the turnout of volunteers has been great throughout the event.

City Church is planning to do their next pick-up in two weeks. The church will continue to assess the pandemic on a weekly basis.

For more information, email City Church at outreach@citychurchok.com.