Posted: May 30, 2020 9:16 AMUpdated: May 30, 2020 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will discuss and take possible action to suspend their agreement with OSSBA and K20 for services associated with developing a District Continuous Strategic Improvement Plan.

Next, the board may approve a contract with Edgenuity in the amount of $12,000 for online curriculum and coursework for the 2020-21 school year.

Later, the board may approve Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent as the purchasing agent for Dewey Independent School for several federal programs. Those programs include:

E-Rate

Child Nutrition

PL-874

designated custodian for the General Fund

Building Fund

Child Nutrition Fund

Sinking Fund

Activity Fund

All other school programs, activities not listed for the 2020-21 school year

Several letters of resignation will be reviews and possibly approved during the Dewey Public Schools of Education meeting. Then, the board may enter into an executive session to discuss the possiblity of making several hires before returning to regular session.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will meet on Monday, June 1st at 6:00 p.m.