Posted: Jun 01, 2020 10:02 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 11:08 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will discuss, consider and possibly vote on approving an ordinance to the City of Dewey’s contact terms, and fees for service. If approved, an emergency clause may be approved. An approved emergency clause would make the amendment effective immediately.

Also in the meeting, the Dewey City Council will discuss a Public Service Company of Oklahoma Franchise Economic Development Contracts. The council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will meet once the Dewey City Council meeting concludes.